Mt. Lake Pool & Patio Grand Re-Opening & Warehouse Sale Event

Doylestown, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2022 --Get ready for Mt. Lake Pool & Patio's 2022 Grand Re-Opening and Warehouse Sale event! Over 200 sets of furniture will be on display and in stock for immediate purchase at this event. There will be dining sets in all sizes, gas-burning fire pits, as well as sofa, loveseat, and sectional groups. Our outdoor cantilever and table umbrellas will also be discounted for the weekend.



When: April 2nd, 9-4 & April 3rd, 10-2

Where: 4140 Skyron Drive Doylestown, PA 18902



Furniture will be available for delivery at a later date or customers can take sets home with them immediately. If a customer isn't ready for delivery, we also can hold their set until the best time for delivery. On designated days throughout the summer, we deliver to the Jersey Shore towns!



Don't miss out on our absolute biggest sale of the year coupled with our Grand Re-Opening. Mt. Lake Pool & Patio is now located at 4140 Skyron Drive Doylestown, Pa 18902 directly across from the airport runway. Come see our brand new two-story retail showroom and receive discounts on accessory purchases during the sale weekend. Call 215-348-8990 for questions.



About Mt. Lake Pool & Patio

Mt. Lake Pool & Patio was established in the mid-1960s by Mike and Arlene Stachel. During their first few years in business, the Stachel's worked out of their home, employed four service technicians, and serviced customers all over the east coast. Today the company has a 30,000 square foot location and has been the community's leading pool and patio shop for over 50 years. The company provides a wide range of products and services including pool service and renovation, pool equipment, chemicals and supplies, patio furniture, outdoor accessories, and more. Mt. Lake Pool & Patio has anything a homeowner might need to create their ideal backyard oasis!