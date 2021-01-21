MTS Logistics Celebrates 20 Years, Shipping over 100,000 TEUs in 2020

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2021 --MTS Logistics, the New York-based leading freight forwarder and logistics company, is celebrating its 20th anniversary of being in business with a big milestone: having shipped over 100,000 TEUs in 2020.



Over the past twenty years, MTS Logistics has seen its cargo volume steadily increase over time, with huge growth over the last decade as the company has expanded from a regional leader into a top national shipping company with global reach. It has expanded from one office to multiple offices around the world with a presence on the East and West Coasts of the U.S. as well as Houston, Texas and Miami, Florida, two of the fastest growing shipping markets. It has also established offices in Turkey and Asia.



Within the past decade, MTS Logistics reached other key milestones in the company's growth. In 2018, MTS Logistics was named a top ten U.S. shipper by the Port of New Orleans, one of the nation's busiest and fastest-growing ports. In 2011, MTS Logistics launched MoreThanShipping.com, a shipping, logistics, and transportation blog. By 2020, MoreThanShipping.com grew to one of the top five shipping and logistics blogs globally. In early 2021, MTS Logistics launched a state-of-the-art app, My MTS, which simplifies many shipping tasks including scheduling shipments, tracking shipments, and analyzing shipping activity right into one easy app.



MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka, in regard to the company's momentous growth and recent milestone, said:



"On behalf of the entire MTS Logistics team, I want to say thank you to each and every one of our loyal customers and partners. Reaching 100,000 TEUs shipped in just 2020 alone is a huge milestone and it could not have been achieved without each and every one of our key stakeholders' support and business. As we look forward to 2021 and the years ahead, MTS Logistics is poised to continue its strong growth and reach, especially with the recent launch of our new app, My MTS."



MTS Logistics' state-of-the-art app, My MTS, can be downloaded on the Apple App Store here or the Google Play Store here.



About MTS Logistics

Founded in 2000 and based in New York, MTS Logistics is a freight forwarding agent delivering logistical solutions to a global clientele through our partnership with a web of experienced and trusted international offices. Over the last 20 years, we have provided highly efficient cargo services for a variety of industries including petrochemical, manufacturing, and more.