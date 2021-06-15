MTS Logistics, Global Logistics Leader, Shatters Record with $65,130 Raised for Autism Awareness with 11th Annual Bike Tour Event

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --MTS Logistics, the NYC-based global freight forwarder that shipped over 100,000 TEUs last year, today announced that it raised $65,130 in donations for autism awareness through its 11th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism. This year's bike tour event took place on Saturday, June 12th and was a fun and safe outdoor activity for the MTS community, logistics professionals, family, and friends to participate in.



After last year's bike tour event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MTS Logistics raised nearly 30% more this year than the $50,000 in donations it raised in 2019, shattering previous totals. All proceeds raised from the event have been donated to Spectrum Works, a nonprofit that provides job training and employment to young adults with autism and builds inclusive workforces for companies. Spectrum Works is developing a technology platform to connect stakeholders with education, tools, and more to grow career opportunities for people with autism. This bike event directly assisted Spectrum Works' efforts to create a next-generation technology ecosystem.



This year, event sponsors included Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), Maersk, Turkish Airlines, Orient Star Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Titan Supply Group, and several others, who all joined together to help us dramatically exceed our 2019 fundraising numbers and contribute to a great cause.



MTS Logistics thanks all sponsors: MTS Turkey, Turkish Airlines, MTS Trucking Services, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Titan Supply Group, Maersk, CMA-CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, Nourison, Monarch Group, Tricon, Boucher + Co., CIF, Buttura & Gherardi, and more. This year, all event sponsors received a free Spectrum BRIDGE "Autism in the Workplace" Education session (a $500 value per session, paid by MTS Logistics) - an incredible contribution that will greatly further the cause of autism awareness in the business world.



At this year's bike tour event, MTS Logistics raffled off its grand prize: two international round-trip airline tickets on Turkish Airlines to anywhere Turkish Airlines flies in the world. Additionally, MTS Logistics also raffled four new bikes to four lucky bikers. And, as an added bonus this year, each child of MTS Logistics' employees who attended the event received a new bike. All participants enjoyed a delicious brunch at Volna in Brooklyn.



Beyond all of the progress made through this successful bike event, another milestone was reached: our youngest bikers that participated in our event completed the entire bike tour route of 28 miles, a very big and impressive feat! We congratulate Selin Saka and Lucas Vasilyev for their accomplishment, along with all our participants.



MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka had this to say regarding this year's bike tour event:



"Well, this year's 11th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism event was definitely a success. It was amazing to see everyone in the community from our customers to our vendors to our friends and family and many people in the world of logistics come together for this great cause. It has been a priority of MTS Logistics for many years now to give back and the cause of autism awareness is near and dear to all of us. Working together, MTS Logistics and Spectrum Works will provide 25,000 jobs to individuals with autism over the long term. Thanks to all of our supporters for making this progress possible."



MTS Logistics and Spectrum Works plan to continue to work closely together to promote autism awareness in the future.