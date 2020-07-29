MTS Logistics Launches Miami, Florida Office, Further Positioning Itself as a Global Shipping Leader

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2020 --MTS Logistics, the fast-growing New York-based logistics and shipping company, today announced the official launch of its Miami, Florida office as the company prepares for further growth and success in 2020 and beyond.



The company's Miami, Florida office, located in the city's centrally located Flagami neighborhood, will be led by Orkun Gonen, a key member of MTS Logistics' New York team and experienced freight forwarder in the industry. The COVID-19 crisis has not deterred MTS Logistics from its rapid growth, with the Miami office coming just after the launch of the company's Houston office which was launched last year.



In announcing the launch of the company's Miami, Florida office, MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka said:



"MTS Logistics has become a national and global leader in the logistics and shipping industry over the past twenty years of business. With offices in New York, Los Angeles, Houston, and around the world, the addition of a Miami office was the perfect fit for us at this critical moment for the global economy. Our Miami office will assist with increased demand as people stay safe at home and e-commerce revenue dramatically increases. We are so proud of our newest office and look forward to future growth."



MTS Logistics has seen its growth skyrocket in recent years as global demand increased as a result of the strong economy of the past five years. The company has weathered crises within the shipping industry including the Hanjin bankruptcy, unprecedented mergers and acquisitions among shipping power players, and the introduction of mega ships. The company has since grown its staff and dramatically increased its TEU shipping volume handled each year, while growing its highly successful blog MoreThanShipping.com to an annual readership in the millions.



In addition to the company's business success, MTS Logistics is a charitable leader in the shipping and logistics industry, sponsoring annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism events that have featured some of the largest shipping companies participating and over $100,000 raised for autism awareness over the past few years.