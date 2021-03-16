New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/16/2021 --MTS Logistics, a New York-based logistics provider, and Spectrum Works, a national autism awareness non-profit, today announced that their 11th Annual Bike Tour with MTS for Autism will take place on Saturday, June 12th, 2021. This year's event will offer a safe and fun outdoor activity for the shipping, logistics, transportation, and business industries to participate in a great cause. This year, the event seeks to raise $80,000 for autism awareness.



All proceeds raised from this year's event will be donated to Spectrum Works, a nonprofit that provides job training and employment to young adults with autism and builds inclusive workforces for companies. Spectrum Works is currently developing a first-of-its-kind technology platform called Spectrum BRIDGE. It will connect companies, schools, caregivers, and individuals with autism to the education, resources, tools, support, and ecosystem needed to increase the employment opportunities for people with autism.



MTS Logistics and Spectrum Works will work together to meet their goal of providing 25,000 jobs to individuals with autism by 2025. The unemployment rate for the autism community is around 80% - nearly 13 times the national average. MTS Logistics will provide 10 Spectrum BRIDGE "Autism in the Workplace" Education sessions to our sponsors and donate the funds to Spectrum Works for these training sessions (a $500 value per company) – a contribution that will directly change peoples' lives.



MTS Logistics President Sedat Saka had this to say regarding this year's Bike Tour event:



"The past year has been challenging for all of us. We all watched as the world shut down - and stayed shut - for the better part of a year. Now, with the distribution of vaccines among the population, it's time to begin a return to normal.



Though the cause of autism awareness has been near and dear to MTS Logistics for many years, this year's Bike Tour event has even more significance. After a critical economic downturn during 2020, non-profits need our collective support more than ever before.



Please consider joining us and biking with us for some clean outdoor fun to support autism awareness and Spectrum Works in its mission to bring job training to young adults with autism. In the process, you will be part of a great cause and enjoy a fun safe event."



This year, event participants will be provided a light and healthy brunch, a bike jersey, and a free bike rental. Kids will also be welcome to join their parents for brunch. MTS Logistics will also hold a raffle and give away four free bikes to four lucky supporters.



MTS Logistics will offer five types of sponsorships for the event, depending on the amount donated. Platinum, Gold, and Silver-level sponsors will receive a sponsored blog post on its shipping and logistics blog, MoreThanShipping.com, exposing their brand to 100,000+ monthly visitors, and receive a special certificate of recognition from Spectrum Works. You can donate at this link. Exact event details and route to be provided shortly.