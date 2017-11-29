Much Awaited Retainly ICO Opens Presale on Dec 7th, 2017

Hyderabad, Telangana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/29/2017 --With more than 30,000 investors already waiting impatiently for the Retainly ICO to open, Retainly has made a public announcement of open pre-ICO Pre ICO on Dec 7th, 2017.



The pre ICO will open with a massive 40% bonus during the first week, and the discount will statistically diminish in the successive weeks to follow. However, only 150 million RETN Tokens have been allotted to this first sprint of Pre ICO. So it's a Gold Rush. For the first time, due to the already increasing demand for RETN, Retainly will ascertain the discounts for other sale stages based on market value of RETN.



About Retainly

Retainly has been the fastest growing marketing automation platform since its launch in March 2017. Since then, Retainly has been acquiring average 350 businesses on to its platform every month. Breaking the commonality of marketing automation platforms, Retainly is the first such company to venture into Loyalty Rewards hacking the power of Blockchain.



Very soon, consumers would be able to receive RETN Cash Back into their Accounts for purchases made with registered merchants. No more store credits or discount vouchers which the consumers have grown a dislike for. Imagine getting cash back into a single loyalty account while buying an airline ticket, or booking a hotel, or purchasing goods from a physical store or e-commerce. Loyalty memberships will also be introduced into all SaaS-based application providers, Banks and Financial Intermediaries, and any kind of business that only the imagination will limit.