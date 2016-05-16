Mulloys Fine Jewelry Expands Showrooms with Dozens of America's Favorite Designers

San Marcos, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2016 --Jewelry lovers will find greatly expanded choices in designers at Mulloys Fine Jewelry. Brands recently added include:



- Dana Rebecca Designs, Anna Beck jewelry and Kwiat jewelry

- Gabriel & Co. jewelry, Meira T Boutique, and Majolie Collections

- Frieda Rothman jewelry, Doves by Doron Paloma and Natalie K jewelry



"Whether you choose your favorite pieces from top designers or whether you work with Mulloys' designers to create your own unique pieces," says company president, Phil Mulloy, "you'll end up with extraordinary, rather than ordinary, pieces of jewelry."



The anchor store is located at 2978 State St, Carlsbad, CA 92008, with a second location recently opened at The Forum, located at 1923 Calle Barcelona, Suite 164, in Carlsbad, California 92009.



About Mulloys Fine Jewelry

Mulloys Fine Jewelry was founded in 1990 by Phil Mulloy, who was born and raised in the jewelry business. Couple that upbringing with his business background, and he became a leader in the industry. In 2005, MulloysJewelry.com was launched as one of the earliest eCommerce jewelry stores. This Carlsbad jeweler has its own in-house repair and design department, staffed by certified master jewelers.



