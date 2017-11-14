Lombok, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2017 --https://www.oceans5dive.com is a 5 star PADI Career Development Centre based on the idyllic island of Gili Air in Lombok, Indonesia. The multi award-winning centre offers an unrivalled training experience during their monthly Instructor Development Courses. The six elite, yet genuine and approachable, course directors deliver first-class teaching, adhering to the highest PADI standards in a relaxed and fun environment.



Across the team, the in-house course directors cover multiple languages: English, Dutch, French, Spanish, German and Chinese. Together, Pierre Gruter, Joeri van Hal, Giny Pinto, Sander Buis, Ding Li and Alina Conroy, have over a sixty years' worth of real-life diving experience across the world, equipping them with extensive knowledge that they pass on to their students. The CDC centre boosts a 100% pass rate, but they don't just teach you how to pass the instructor examination. The Oceans 5 team strive to ensure that you become a proficient and confident instructor, ready to take on any challenges you might encounter in your new career. New instructors that have been trained at Oceans5 stand out as the most prepared and thoroughly trained.



Oceans 5 IDC centre has dedicated facilities specifically for teaching instructor development courses. There is a specially designed classroom purely for IDC courses and a second classroom available for one on one sessions or independent study, both featuring air con, TV screens, free Wi-Fi and coffee area. The resort features two 25m swimming pools purposefully designed for scuba diving, offering a comfortable and spacious area to deliver confined water training sessions. The centre also has a dedicated IDC boat for open water sessions and the training sites is are located within a short drive of the resort.



The opportunities that the Oceans5 CDC provides are not limited to the duration of the instructor course. Prior to the course starting there is the opportunity to take part in free preparation and workshop sessions to make sure that you are as prepared as possible for the course. There is also the opportunity for unlimited fun diving to become familiar with the diving environment around the Gili's. During the IDC, the course directors are available outside of sessions for any questions or extra help on any areas of concern you may have. Furthermore, after the IDC there is the opportunity to complete speciality instructor courses and participate in team teaching to further build your skill set and develop your confidence as an instructor.



About Oceans 5

Oceans 5 first opened their doors as a PADI dive resort in 2010 on the beautiful island of Gili Air in Lombok, Indonesia. They quickly became an IDC centre the following year, and through their dedicated focus on quality teaching they became a 5 star PADI CDC Centre and DDI Instructor Training Centre in 2014. Oceans 5 continue to grow their reputation as the place to complete your PADI dive training, whether that is your first open water qualification or developing your career as an instructor.



The centre is highly committed to conservation. Oceans5 organises and participates in a weekly beach clean-up as well as facilitating frequent reef clean up dives. The centre also partners with The Gili Shark Conservation, a local not for profit, to conduct research and support local awareness events to maintain and protect the marine ecosystems around the Gili's.