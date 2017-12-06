Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI CD Holly Macleod and Local Community Based Training Is Now On

East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Having just volunteered on the latest local community based training session conducted in Flores, East Indonesia in conjunction with Wicked Good; an organization aiming to improve the lives and earning potential of the indigenous communities in Flores, Indonesia; Multi Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod is now hoping to donate more time in 2018.



In November Wicked Good had a handful of interns working with both Wicked Adventure Tours and Wicked Diving Komodo and Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod was lucky enough to get the chance to assist with the personal development and training in regards to diving. During 2018 everyone involved is seeking to increase the program to be able to provide more individual opportunities to those who would otherwise not receive the necessary tools to enter into a career in the growing tourism industry. Dive training includes all aspects of the entire dive organization including retail, sales, product knowledge, customer service, logistics and of course the diving itself. So on this particular occasion student interns were at completely different levels in terms of actual diving experience and certification. So some beginner level training was conducted as well as Divemaster training and assessment of development for experienced dive guides with an emphasis on trip management, emergency planning, logistics, and organization.



With the obvious drawbacks of money and time, training will be organized in a way that costs can be minimized whilst training can be maximized for example if Multiple Award Winning Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod can schedule additional training periods, and training workshops can be conducted from the shore; eliminating the need for a boat and time constraints generally found from sharing boats with excursion divers. Also, the addition of more practical workshop based training proves to be effective in providing the necessary training in a fun and organized way and encouraging students to work within a team which forms the fundamental essence of the diving industry.



Many previous student interns from the Wicked Good program can be found working locally and are always happy in assisting in the development of future students providing local knowledge, advice and assistance, many of whom are now scuba diving instructors and trip directors who have traveled to the Gili Islands to take the PADI IDC Komodo-Gili Course with Multiple Award Winning Platinum rated PADI Course Director Holly Macleod. Further progress from the training with Holly Macleod can be found by searching back through the PADI IDC Gili-Komodo Facebook page. For more information about the pure quality of training provided by Holly Macleod check out the PADI IDC Gili Komodo TripAdvisor page.



