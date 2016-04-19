Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2016 --The July Scuba Instructor Training Program with Holly is actually split into two parts; the 5 day pre-IDC preparation workshops and the 11-day PADI Instructor Development Course. The Pre-IDC preparation starts on the 4th July and the actual Instructor course starts on the 9th July and it is strongly recommended that all candidates join on the start of the pre-IDC workshops. The reasons for strongly recommending candidates joining the pre-IDC workshops are two-fold; firstly it allows candidates to be fully prepared for the program and becoming true masters in all skills, knowledge and theory which should have been covered within the Divemaster Program and secondly it allows candidates to make a smooth transition into the Instructor portion of the course having already met their peers which they will be working with allowing them to get the best possible training experience.



The PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly takes place in Gili Trawangan, the largest of the three Gili Islands located just off the North West coast of Lombok and easily accessed from Lombok or Bali. Gili Trawangan is a tropical island surrounded by white sandy, palm swept beaches and turquoise blue waters teeming with fringing coral and a multitude of marine life making it a highly popular and rapidly growing tourist destination. The rapid growth in tourism means that there is also a rapid growth in dive operators and people looking to take their first diving course or experience ultimately providing an increasing need for diving instructors so finding work is never really too difficult around the Gili Islands. The island is also home to many of the highest certifying dive centers in Indonesia and the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly Macleod takes place at one of these which also happens to be the first ever PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (CDC) to be established within the entire Lombok region with includes the Gili Islands. Today you will find that not only does it remain the only PADI Career Development Center in Gili Trawangan but is also comprised of the perfect facilities to train as a professional Scuba Diving Instructor including Instructor training classroom facilities, two training swimming pools, a dedicated Instructor training boat and a restaurant and bar located directly on the beach in front of the shop.



About Scuba Instructor Training Program

The program is entirely conducted by Multi Award Winning Platinum rated PADI Course Director Holly Macleod, who has a huge reputation for instructor level training and development and a wealth of experience within the industry and a pure passion for scuba education and training. Latest news, updates, reviews, and real-time photos can be found on the PADI IDC Indonesia Facebook Fan Page, and previous candidates can be seen in action on the PADI IDC Gili YouTube Channel, which shows the class of 2015, most of whom are now enjoying new and exciting careers within the recreational diving industry. Another idea is to check out the PADI IDC Indonesia TripAdvisor reviews.



