Multi-Functional Charging Cable Hits Kickstarter and Immediately Solves 9 Pressing Problems

Coeur d'Alene, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Making what's average obsolete, a new multi-functional charger has crowdfunders asking, "Where have you been all my life?". Built better and smarter, the Havit Smart Cable has nine must-have features flying off the virtual shelves.



The all-in-one charging cable starts with the ability to connect a keyboard, mouse, game controller or printer to a smartphone. With a dual male and female USB extension option it can upload data. Additionally, with a data line, it can connect to projectors and multimedia devices and transfer files in various formats between phones. All this while it links to another phone and provides a quick inter-charge.



For more information visit http://bit.ly/havitcable



About Havit Electronics

Havit Electronics is a company that has operated their own brand of mobile computer accessories since 2007. Among other strengths, they offer the marketplace a strong background in design, R&D and manufacturing.



Contact:

Don Wilder

International Operations Director, Havit Electronics

Don@havitcable.com

Information:

Havit Electronics

116 E. 3rd Street, STE 206

Moscow, Idaho 83843

Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign: http://bit.ly/havitcable