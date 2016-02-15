Multi-Functional Charging Cable Hits Kickstarter and Immediately Solves 9 Pressing Problems

Launched on Kickstarter, the Havit Smart Cable should’ve been named “ingenious”. A jack of all trades approach to connectivity and charging, the smart cable charger is a mere $17 while supplies last.
Coeur d'Alene, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Making what's average obsolete, a new multi-functional charger has crowdfunders asking, "Where have you been all my life?". Built better and smarter, the Havit Smart Cable has nine must-have features flying off the virtual shelves.
The all-in-one charging cable starts with the ability to connect a keyboard, mouse, game controller or printer to a smartphone. With a dual male and female USB extension option it can upload data. Additionally, with a data line, it can connect to projectors and multimedia devices and transfer files in various formats between phones. All this while it links to another phone and provides a quick inter-charge.
For more information visit http://bit.ly/havitcable
About Havit Electronics
Havit Electronics is a company that has operated their own brand of mobile computer accessories since 2007. Among other strengths, they offer the marketplace a strong background in design, R&D and manufacturing.
Contact:
Don Wilder
International Operations Director, Havit Electronics
Don@havitcable.com
Information:
Havit Electronics
116 E. 3rd Street, STE 206
Moscow, Idaho 83843
Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign: http://bit.ly/havitcable