Multi-touch Comes to Photo Services

San Francisco, CA and Oldenburg, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/17/2009 -- ECCE TERRAM – the innovator and provider of solutions for the digital photo market – will be showcasing its expanded software solution for photo laboratories in the area of ordering programs at the PMA 2009; Along with the 2.0 version of the “iPhone Photo Order Client,” the first Offline Client solution for PC with multi-touch capability is being presented among other things. The company thus again raises the claim of presenting technically sophisticated and innovative solutions.



In many laboratories, online photo orders in which digital images are printed on traditional photographic paper exceeded the volume of analogue photos in 2008. Digital image processing continues to be a vigorously growing industry. Numbers from the 2008 Holiday Season retail trade in many places show that the economic crisis ihas n no way dampened the pleasure provided by digital images. Consumers’ desire for unique moments or very personal photo gifts remains strong. Very few software developers have the experience and knowledge to create a complete solution – from consumer to production, for wholesale laboratories and photo services in the online and in-store market. ECCE TERRAM’s experience uniquely serves these end to end requirements.



The Internet specialist ECCE TERRAM is presenting the new versions of its components at the PMA, the the US photo imaging association's international exhibition in Las Vegas on March 3-5, 2009.



Consistently further developing what is tried and tested: iPhone2home 2.0

In February 2008 at PMA 2008, ECCE TERRAM present the first software solution to allow photo products to be ordered from the iPhone. Version 2.0, available in March, 2009, will expand user guidance in several ways. In particular, the order transmission efficiency was optimized through the introduction of the “TRONProxy.” With a protocol optimized to mobile radio, the orders for postcards or mini-photo books (10x15 cm) are conveyed to the “Photo2lab middleware.” Likewise, the iPhone 3G is now supported with its firmware version 2.2. The iPhone2home 2.0 Client is supported by all official iPhone versions and is provided by ECCE TERRAM to photo labs to broaden their range of order method options.



“Get in touch with your customers”

With Version 4.6, ECCE TERRAM will present the latest version of its offline client., which includes support for new photo book products, for collages, photo gifts and other merchandise. Among other features, support for “multi-touch PCs” is also being introduced.



Multi touch has recently gained importance, as Microsoft Windows 7 introduces support for multi-touch; and many new PC systems, laptops and netbooks with multi-touch screens have been launched at the consumer electronics show in Las Vegas. Photo2lab solution's lead in innovation thus once again proves to be confirmed, because since autumn 2008 there has been work on multi-touch support, e.g., for the creation of photo books. The first version is now also being presented at the PMA conference and show on March 3-5, 2009.



More intuitive interface = greater success

The advantage of multi-touch lies in a simpler and more intuitive interface for the end user, leading to a higher rate of succesfully completed orders for photo labs. With iPhone and the Offline Clients, ECCE TERRAM offers the first applications under the logo of “Get in touch with your customer” which will be supplemented in 2009 by a kiosk system with multi-touch capability.



For additional information please visit http://www.photo2lab.com . For questions regarding the products presented at the PMA, please visit us at Booth #Q176-4 or contact at 1-408 807-0917.



About Photolab

The Photo2Lab Software Suite offers a complete solution, from ordering to processing in wholesale laboratories. Software applications for Windows, Mac and Linux, Web applications, applications for CD processing or the iPhone are part of what is included. The modern protocol for the connection – TRON – is freely available and is supported by various third-party manufacturers. Among other things, they provide solutions for set-top boxes or kiosk terminals. Along with straight processing of orders, aspects such as payments, promotions and possibilities of adaptation for affiliates and partners are also taken into consideration within the framework of a white brand solution. Products ranging from the image print to genuine photo books can be handled and it thus offers a unique flexibility and openness with the aim of reducing costs and reaching new target groups for the customers of the solution.



In 2008, orders with over 180 million digital photos, 120,000 photo books and 200,000 photo calendars were processed via Photo2lab installations.



About ECCE TERRAM

ECCE TERRAM was founded in 1996 by Frank Simon. It is specialized in solutions in the area of e-commerce for the photo industry, laboratory control, e-payment and content management. ECCE TERRAM is exhibiting at the PMA 2009 in booth Q176-4 in Las Vegas, Nevada, from the 3rd through the 5th of March 2009.

