Multi-Unit Home Double Mailboxes That Add to Curb Appeal

Simpsonville, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2018 --In many cases, when a well-designed product is adapted to suit a broader purpose, the beauty of the original creation can be greatly diminished. This is a concept that would certainly apply to multi-unit home double mailboxes, because more than one mailbox in the same place can look forced, cluttered, and unnatural. Since curb appeal is so very important to home value and pride of ownership, this dynamic can present a significant problem for individual homeowners and commercial developers.



Fortunately, there is a company called Better Box Mailboxes that is offering multi-unit home double mailboxes that are just as attractive as their single curbside mailboxes. This business is located in Simpsonville, South Carolina, so consumers that patronize the company are supporting American small businesspeople. At the same time, they are also getting superior products manufactured by people that genuinely care about the quality of the mailboxes that they produce.



For Better Box Mailboxes, it all starts with the choice of materials. Their intention is to produce mailboxes that will withstand the test of time, and they take measured steps to ensure long-lasting durability. The base material for the multi-unit home double mailboxes is cast aluminum, and this is a nonferrous metal that does not rust or corrode when it is exposed to the elements.



Stainless steel and brass hardware are utilized, and these are also rustproof metals. At the conclusion of the process, a special DuPont finish is added as an additional layer of protection. The mailboxes stand up to the elements, and the one-piece post is also very sturdy, so these multi-unit home double mailboxes are very resistant to vandalism. In fact, they look so strong that any vandal that wanted to knock down a mailbox with a baseball bat would definitely look elsewhere.



Convenience is another advantage that consumers enjoy when they obtain their mailboxes through this company. They maintain a very effective, intuitive website that allows customers to order online. Mailboxes are shipped on the same day that the orders are received in many instances, and in all cases, they go out within 24 hours. There are no charges for shipping and handling, and the multi-unit home double mailboxes come with a solid guarantee.



About Better Box Mailboxes

Better Box Mailboxes is an American company that manufactures beautiful, durable multi-unit home double mailboxes.