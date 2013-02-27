MultiCell Technologies&Nestle SATrend Analysis Reports: (OTCQB: MCET), (OTC Pink: NSRGY)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/27/2013 --MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: MCET) last traded at 0.0050, down 0.0014 or 21.88%. The stock trades in the range of 0.00 - 0.01 and also has a 52 week range of 0.00 - 0.01. The stock traded at an unusual high volume of 230.76M as compared to its 30 day average volume of 49M.



MultiCell Technologies, Inc. (MultiCell), is a biopharmaceutical company. MultiCell is engaged developing therapeutics and discovery tools to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of neurological disorders, hepatic disease, cancer and interventional cardiology and peripheral vessel applications. MultiCell is pursuing research and development targeting degenerative neurological diseases, including multiple sclerosis (MS) and cancer.



Get the daily trend analysis reports on MCET here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=MCET



Reuters reported that Nestle SA (OTC Pink: NSRGY) has agreed to buy U.S. medical foods company Pamlab. Nestle said it was not disclosing terms of the deal. It has also acquired U.S. firm Prometheus Laboratories, which makes tests and drugs for inflammatory bowel diseases, and UK-based CM&D Pharma Ltd, which makes a chewing gum for kidney patients.



Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia, Oceania and Africa) and globally for Nestle Waters, Nestle Nutrition and Other Food and Beverages (Others).



Get the daily trend analysis reports on NSRGY here:

http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/market-scan/?symbol=NSRGY



About WallStreetScoop.net

WallStreetScoop.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders and short-term investors. WallStreetScoop.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver short-term gains.



WallStreetScoop.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetScoop.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading small cap stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetScoop.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Scoop believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Small stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the free membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetScoop.net



Disclosure: WallStreetScoop.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetScoop.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



Investor Alley, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



For full disclaimer visit: http://www.wallstreetscoop.net/disclaimer/



Contact Info:

Thomas Greene

Wall Street Scoop

info@wallstreetscoop.net

347-905-5009