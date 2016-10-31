Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2016 --Finding ways to boost customer loyalty and engagement is clearly a top priority for many smart companies. Fortunately, help is out there. CO-SENDER is a new multichannel campaign management software winning praise in this important area. The company recently celebrated being chosen for the prestigious Web Summit Pitch shortlist of 200 best startups, considered by Forbes magazine as being one of the best early-stage startup competitions currently being held.



"Now there is affordable Marketing Cloud for SMB's," commented a spokesperson from CO-SENDER. "We have a huge amount of confidence in our software solution and we know it is going to exceed even very high customer expectations."



According to the company, CO-SENDER provides centralized communication management, combining SMS, email, and social networking options, allowing all customer communication to be tracked and responded to in a fast and effective way. This aids in customer retention in a very real way, something that can only drive businesses profits up, with statistics pointing to even a 5% rise in customer retention transforming profits from 25% to 100%.



PITCH is the startup competition at Web Summit that brings together the world's nest and most interesting early-stage startups together for a spirited live on stage battle. Participating startups have a real chance to share their story in front of an international audience in a forum guaranteed to attract serious industry and media attention.



Early feedback for CO-SENDER has been very positive across the board.



Alex C., from California, recently said in a five-star review, "Software is very user-friendly, which is very important, everything is clear, just as it should be."



Web Summit Pitch is being held in Lisbon, on November 7-10, 2016. 50,000 people are expected to attend.



