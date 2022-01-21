Multifamily Leadership Recognizes WestCorp Management Group as One of the Top 50 Best Places to Work Multifamily

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2022 --WestCorp MG has ranked #18 in the highly-coveted nationwide Top 50 Best Places to Work Multifamily®—outranking such industry giants as Zillow Rentals and Knock. The annual list of "Best Places to Work Multifamily®" is published by Multifamily Leadership and recognizes those companies who have established and consistently foster outstanding workplace environments.



The multifamily industry, serving apartments and their residents, contributes more than $3.4 trillion to the economy annually, supporting more than 17.5 million jobs. Not only do apartment homes drive jobs that strengthen local communities, individuals and families realize the value of renting as a smart choice in today's economy.



"We are so honored to have been chosen as one of the Top 50 Best Places to Work Multifamily," said Serena Y., VP of Marketing. "Our goal at WestCorp is to foster a collaborative, inclusive culture where every employee knows their value. Our entire team plays a crucial role with our residents satisfaction and the company's success, and every member deserves credit for this honor."



"WestCorp's entire team worked tirelessly providing assistance to our tenant families, as our company did everything we could to keep the jobs and safety of our employees paramount" said Margaret Valdez, WestCorp COO. "It wasn't easy, but our company grew as a result, our employees flourished, and the hurdles served to show us how truly resilient and committed we are as a family and company."



If you want to know if it's a great place to work, you ask the people who work there. Patrick Antrim, Founder and CEO of Multifamily Leadership says, "Employee engagement is actually a much more powerful indicator of organizational success than the size of the company, as employee engagement is tied to behavior and higher performance."



About WestCorp MG

WestCorp MG is a national client-focused, full-service real estate property management company offering leasing, rent collection, multi-family accounting, and maintenance solutions that consistently optimize owners' investments. WestCorp has multi-generational experience in multifamily property management, commercial acquisitions, multifamily accounting, and real estate marketing strategy. Core competencies also include the ability to work with efficiency and excellence in meeting client needs, whether in obtaining a market share in rental income or ensuring that investment properties stay competitive in the market. For more information on WestCorp MG, please visit westcorpmg.com.



