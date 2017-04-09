Multilingual Interface Cements PubHTML5 as True Global Magazine Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/09/2017 --PubHTML5 Software Co., Ltd, a top-notch technology company committed to developing software and applications to provide publishing solutions for users introduces updated version that provides support in multi-language.



PubHTML5 magazine maker is well known as the first point of call to get the solution to publishing hiccups for all business owners, which has once again taken a step higher on the success ladder by creating support to users in 22 major languages so as to serve clients better and make the publishing process easier.



The multilingual interface allows the users to select their most preferred language. The multilingual interface in PubHTML5 magazine maker allows the user to operate and design magazines in the language of choice without having to install different software. Additionally, the multilingual interface allows each user to operate the software with different languages.



The integration of the multilingual interface in PubHTML5 magazine maker allows for global and wider acceptance of the software. The languages include Arabic, Basque, Bengali, Chinese (traditional and simplified), Czech, Dutch, English, French, German, Greek, Hebrew, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Turkish and Ukrainian. This addition creates a universal acceptance of the software and different users can make their own unique publication.



The updated magazine maker works on any device and with the newly added multilingual interface, the publishing process just go easier and more personally engaging. Also, with a wide connection of Cloud publishing networks, the publications are guaranteed to reach a wider network of people.



Conclusively, the updated magazine maker creates and customizes publications for easy distribution and also directly saves the files to the cloud for safe keeping, backup, and easy sharing, as needed. The updated magazine maker does not only allow for global acceptance but also builds a more compatible user-friendly interface and optimized functions that turn every digital publishing experience to richly engaging media experiences.



About PubHTML5

PubHTML5 is a ground-breaking innovation platform where worldwide users come to convert their ordinary PDF files into stylish, page-flipping and interactive flip books. Under the leadership of Alan Chen, the expert designers make each product unique and most demanded in the industry.



Further details about the company are available at their website http://pubhtml5.com/.