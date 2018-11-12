Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2018 --Although Holly Macleod has received a number of Industry Awards including the "Platinum" Award, "Elite" Instructor Award and the PADI "Commitment to Instructor Development" Award, and the PADI IDC with Holly has clearly been sighted as one of the Top Instructor training courses available; the program is still continuously revised in an attempt to add to the training provided to enhance the overall high level of training quality.



2019 will see many changes within the structure of the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) which is fully conducted by Holly Macleod and these adjustments will take place without compromising the quality of training provided.



There will be more emphasis on developing the current Group Orientated Workshops with an aim of improving teamwork skills, particularly when planning, organizing and conducting PADI training activities in a fun, safe and educational manner. There will be an increased exposure to Advanced and Rescue Diver Course components as well as a general overall increase in candidate practice in the range of continuing education programs which can be taught to future students.



Another exciting addition that may be found in 2019 is the Gili IDC Application which can be found on the Google Play Store and can be used during the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) allowing candidates to test themselves on their overall dive theory knowledge in a fun and interactive way. The App itself is actually very basic and easy to use, which is great and of course, it delivers the PADI Divemaster Knowledge in the form of a fun quiz, whereby the user can ultimately test personal theoretical diving knowledge and see how they do in the quiz. Whilst playing the quiz you get the chance to collect points and gain a score or exchange them for a pass, a 50:50 or phone a friend. The App is a great Idea for professional level PADI Divemaster and PADI IDC level students and will most likely be fully in service by 2019 on the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly Macleod.



Another new addition for 2019 is the All-new PADI IDC Gili Islands Website giving ex-candidates full access to photos from previous PADI Instructor Development Course's with Holly, and a way for those thinking about it to see "what they are in for". Another way professional divers can gain assurance is to check out the PADI IDC Indonesia Reviews that can be found on TripAdvisor.



Contact:

JustinTime Dive Advice

Dive Publications

holly@gili-idc.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.giliidc.com