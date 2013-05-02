Multiple Output Options in FlipBook Creator by FlipPageMaker Software Company

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/02/2013 --FlipBook Creator is a virtual flash printer for Microsoft Windows which allow user to make pdf to flipbook, along with page-turning effects from printable applications, for offline and online uses in just a matter of minutes.



With FlipBook Creator, anyone can make proficient quality flash flip books through simply importing the PDF file into the application and several simple steps are needed for conversion.



FlipBook Creator has plenty of essential features to help user in producing visually striking digital books, brochures, magazines, newsletter, as well as other digital publications. The user can utilize the pre-designed templates or modify the setting of the templates to personalize the flashpage.



Flip Book Creator can preserve table of contents, text orientation, hyperlinks and bookmarks from the original PDF file. Embed video which includes Flash or YouTube add buttons and graphics, and add in JavaScript for more interactive multimedia experience. Users can publish their PDF to Flipping Book on the website or share it on any Social Networking Sites, and through email. User can also store it to USB and burn it to DVD or CD, the option is all of the users.



Here are some of the output options offered by page flip software in standard edition:



HTML Output Type: uses this kind of uploading html flip book on the net. It allows the users to personalize Meta settings including description, keywords, title for the html e-book.



Zip Output Type: pack together flip book into a package and deliver to another by mean of e-mail easily and conveniently. The receiver should uncompress the package open and see the html file in the browser.



EXE Output Type: executive file that can open even offline



Application Output Type: this is an executive data that can open in Mac Operating System



Mobile Version: this style is accessible once HTML or compressed output kind is selected. Through making mobile version, and the output page flipping can function on Smartphone, Android and iPad mobile devices.



Burn to CD and DVD: is the easiest information carriers. Users can burn the created flipping book into a DVD or CD convenienty and share with friends. It is also best as gift, collection or give away.



For more information about the multiple output options provided by the Flipbook Creator and other related information, please free to visit Flippagemaker website at: http://flippagemaker.com/.