Multiquip Adopts Documoto for Integration Capability

Denver, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/28/2016 --Multiquip is a broad-based American manufacturer of construction tools and equipment, power generators and portable lighting solutions. They are a true multinational corporation, selling products in over 70 countries through their global distribution network with offices in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia.



Multiquip was recently asked by a major construction client to begin providing structured parts book data in a format compatible with the client's electronic procurement system. Multiquip's existing parts book publishing system did not provide output in a structured data format, so they sought a new solution that would enable them to comply with the data standards required by this critical account.



Digabit's Documoto software was selected as the quickest and most efficient solution available to meet the new technical requirements. Documoto allows Multiquip to convert parts data to a structured, XML-based format and export it directly to the client's procurement system. Documoto's cloud architecture and powerful database excel at integrating with other enterprise systems, with web services and APIs that increase flexibility in connecting enterprise data sources.



Documoto is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that replaces traditional desktop tools and processes to create 21st-century parts books, empowering online sales for manufacturers of complex machinery and equipment. Forward-looking companies like Multiquip adopt Documoto to take advantage of the superior data connectivity and content re-use allowed by its relational database foundation and open standards.



For additional information, visit www.digabit.com or contact by email at sales@digabit.com or via phone at 303.957.2822.



About Multiquip

Founded in 1973, Multiquip is one of the largest, most diversified manufacturers and suppliers of products and solutions for the construction, industrial, telecom, government, aerospace, entertainment, and energy exploration markets. Multiquip's comprehensive product portfolio encompasses light to medium construction equipment, power generators and lighting.



About Digabit, Inc.

Documoto by Digabit was created in 2010 after a meeting with an Equipment Manufacturer executive who was frustrated by the difficulties of maintaining, updating, and distributing thousands of pages of support documentation. Documoto is the solution to that problem. It offers robust parts catalog authoring and publishing tools, a technical support library, and eCommerce capability for manufacturers. Documoto will save you time and make you money — it is the way the manufacturing world is going.