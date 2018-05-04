New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/04/2018 --New York City corporate video production company MultiVision Digital is proud to announce that they have been recognized a #3 on the list of Top Video Production Companies in New York, as researched by Clutch, an online B2B market research platform that provides ratings and reviews based upon client feedback. This is the second year in a row that MultiVision Digital, that also does video production in NJ and Philadelphia, has been recognized on Clutch's annual list.



Clutch's Top Video Production Companies in New York list ranks companies according to client feedback provided through reviews based on their ability to deliver to past and current clientele. "We are super proud to again be recognized by our customers and be #3 on the Top Video Production Company in New York list" says Robert Weiss, President of MultiVision Digital. Over the past seven years, MultiVision Digital's corporate video production services has produced over 650 video that have included videos for –



+ NHL Superstar Mark Messier for Ice Hockey in Harlem's Winter Celebration

+ Music video for Italian pop star Jovanotti

+ Multi-national banking and financial services firm Societe Generale'

+ Multiple projects for IFF (International Flavors & Fragrances)

+ Multiple projects for global law firm Dentons

+ 250 year Anniversary video for John Street Church, America's first Baptist Church

+ Award winning interactive video advertising company Innovid

+ Multiple projects for 100 year old NYC accounting firm Berdon LLP

+ 140 year old Tinius Olsen, a leading manufacturer of material testing machines

+ Multiple projects for Argyle Executive Forum

+ Monthly videos for commercial real estate publication Commercial Observer

+ Pet supply company Hartz

+ and many more



Because of the impact that corporate video production services have on every day sales and marketing objectives, the Top Video Production Company in New York list is one of Clutch's most competitive and researched segments. As businesses invest more with corporate video production services companies, the Clutch methodology to rank the Top Video Production Companies in New York by customer reviews is a reliable tool to evaluate such companies.



Weiss notes, "Video marketing companies in New York may come and go, but MultiVision Digital's sole focus is to produce results for their clients. Some of the tangible success have been to increase sales, lead generation, and client loyalty."



With a senior staff of talented digital marketers, producers and directors, MultiVision Digital works with solo-entrepreneurs, start-ups to global Fortune 500 firms. But most importantly, MultiVision Digital is one of the few video marketing companies in New York that can demonstrate professional business video communication examples for business objectives that a CMO, Chief Revenue Officer, owner or marketers aims for every day.



Weiss continues, "as video marketing companies in New York continue to crop up, we plan on adding more value to our clients with our digital marketing approach and superior customer service to remain on the Top Video Production Company in New York list for a long time to come."



About MultiVision Digital

MultiVision Digital, a corporate video production company in New York, that also does video production in NJ and Philadelphia, specializes in developing and executing corporate video production strategy for companies of all sizes to increase sales, lead generation, and client loyalty. MultiVision Digital's corporate video productions services include concept and budget planning, producing (planning, scripting, storyboarding, talent and editing) and monetization strategies like content marketing, sales enablement and YouTube video marketing services.