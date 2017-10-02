Munkee Bar Provides Energy Without the Junk

Sarasota, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2017 --Munkee Bar is ready to be the freshest energy bar on the nutrition bar scene. The makers of Munkee Bars designed their delicious, nutrient-packed bars to provide raw, honest, and vegan energy, without any added preservatives or artificial ingredients.



This clean treat is a thoughtful solution to the needs of athletes and busy people who want energy and flavor, but without processed sugar. Munkee Bars are sweetened with Monk Fruit, an all-natural sweetener that is a delicious alternative to sugar, which is used often in the creation of other energy bars. The ingredients in Munkee Bars are sourced directly from farmers for assured quality.



Munkee Bar strives to provide the highest quality raw, whole ingredients for athletes and aspiring athletes who need a pick-me-up. They are currently available in four delicious flavors: Apple Cinnamon, Raspberry Lemonade, Coconut Brownie, and Pina Colada. The creators of Munkee Bar have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, where anyone can order a set of their own bars in all four flavors while also contributing to the campaign.



The Munkee Bar team believes that treating food as fuel shouldn't mean sacrificing flavor, which is why they have included tasty superfoods as ingredients in these flavorful energy bars. There are no ingredients that can't be pronounced and plenty of natural, clean ingredients that provide nutrient-dense energy. Each bar comes individually wrapped for easy, on-the-go snacking, making them a great snack for anyone who is constantly on the move, but still wants to make healthy choices.



About Munkee Bar

Munkee Bar was founded by John Santos, Rachael Santos, and John Carriera, who, after trying mainstream energy bars, decided that it was time to create a simpler, better tasting energy bar with only the highest quality ingredients. Munkee Bars were designed with digestive health and energy in mind. This family-based business desires to see others experience the delicious energy provided by Munkee Bars.



The Munkee Bar team is proud to announce the Munkee Bar Indiegogo project, which allows backers to choose their own package of Munkee Bars based on their contribution to the campaign. The perks of contributing to the Munkee Bar campaign can include a four-pack of Munkee Bars or even a family plan of a year's worth of Munkee Bars. Munkee Bar plans to spend the month of November preparing orders and to have shipments of their products sent to backers in December, 2017.



Munkee Bar is excited to release their product to backers and will be spreading word of their campaign via social media.