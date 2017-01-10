Murrells Inlet, SC Dentist Offers Latest Technology for Restoring Missing Permanent Teeth

Murrels Inlet, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/10/2017 --Dr. John Miller and Dr. Chris Cerasaro of The Smile Center in the Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina are helping local patients who have experienced tooth loss once again have functionality and confidence with their smiles using permanent dental implants. This technology is some of the latest offered in the dental industry and is proven to be the most effective, lasting method for restoring lost permanent teeth.



According to the American College of Prosthodontists, approximately 178 million adults in the U.S. are missing at least one permanent tooth. While many view missing permanent teeth as only a cosmetic issue, the complications can be much further reaching. The loss of one permanent tooth can lead to the resorption of the jawbone and gum tissue in that area, which can lead to the loss of surrounding permanent teeth as well. Dental implants are the best way to restore the aesthetics of the missing tooth, and likewise, retain the health of the surrounding bone and gum tissues.



Permanent dental implants are small metal screws that act as anchors for artificial porcelain crowns. The dental implants are inserted in the jawbone in the void of the missing tooth and essentially replace the function of the tooth root that once took its place. Dental implants are installed during a surgical procedure and are given several weeks to heal and naturally fuse with the bone so they are as strong as natural tooth roots. Once the healing process has completed, an artificial crown is then attached to the implant, restoring full aesthetics of the tooth and giving the patient full functionality of the tooth once again.



Dental implants can be used to replace a single missing tooth or a series of missing teeth. For patients who currently rely on dentures, dental implants can be an effective solution for permanently restoring their smile. Once the installation is completed, dental implants are just as strong as natural teeth. Patients are free to eat whatever foods they choose with dental implants, unlike with other prosthetics like dentures or bridges. Dental implants can be brushed and flossed just like natural teeth as well.



Patients of The Smile Center who are interested in dental implants can schedule a consultation with Dr. Miller or Dr. Cerasaro to discuss their concerns with their current smile and the goal and vision they have for a restored smile. Dental implants are custom designed for each patient to be the size, shape, and shade that the patient prefers for their ideal smile.



About The Smile Center

Dr. John A. Miller has several decades of experience as a dental professional and is one of the most well known in the greater Myrtle Beach community. Along with Cr. Chris Cerasaro, he offers a full range of dental services at his two offices in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, SC. Dr. Miller is a member of the ADA, South Carolina State Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, and the American Academy of Implant Dentistry.



Dr. Miller is known as one of the most experienced dentists in the greater Myrtle Beach community. He is proud to offer some of the most advanced and state-of-the-art treatments and technology at his offices in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown. Dr. Miller is a member of the ADA, the Academy of General Dentistry, the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, and several other professional organizations.



For more information about the permanent dental implants Dr. Miller and Dr. Cerasaro offer for Myrtle Beach patients at their two offices in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, SC please visit TheSmile.center.