Murrieta, California Based Mortgage Consultant Announce Free Online Homebuyer Workshops!

Murrieta, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/23/2010 -- Murrieta, California Based Mortgage Consultant Tom Sykes, has announced a series of workshops designed for home buyers of all types, whether first time buyers, people recovering from financial hardships that have lost homes, people with credit problems, and even senior citizens seeking accurate information about reverse mortgages and their benefits.



He and his team of experts in their fields are presenting these as a public service. They are free and actually held online for the convenience of the public to watch right in the comfort of their homes.



The subjects include:

20 Things You Must Know Before Buying Your First Home

VA Loan Insider Secrets

Seniors Guide to Reverser Mortgages

8 Things To Do To Build Your Credit Fast

25 Things You Need To Know Before Your Apply For A Mortgage!



More workshops are planned and will be added to the schedule soon.



Anyone who’s even remotely interested in purchasing a home should attend the workshops. Tom, a Loan Officer with The Tom Sykes Team @ Voyage Financial Group, Inc., says Murrieta & Temecula, California residents need to watch out when considering a home purchase and get as much information as possible, and these workshops offer information on what is happening in the current real estate and mortgage market.



Tom Sykes says. “Me and my team are presenting these as a public service to help minimize confusion in the marketplace. It is a goog time to buy homes, but we are encountering a lot of misinformation. We hope we can help educate and inform.”



So, what’s the solution? Watch these online workshops, get a good real estate advisor, and a good mortgage consultant on your team. Educate yourself and then work with a real human being. “Anyone who values a real person sitting down with you and working through the process, there’s no better option,” says Sykes.



Murrieta, California - based mortgage expert Tom Sykes specializes in providing information to California residents that allows them to make informed decisions about their mortgage financing options and learn the insider secrets that can save them thousands of dollars over the life of their loan.



Tom Sykes is available for interviews and will welcome all your mortgage related questions. Check his website for some of his latest interviews.



