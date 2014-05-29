Muscle Meat Sell out at Body Power Expo NEC Birmingham

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/29/2014 --Grass fed muscle and fitness meat suppliers 'Muscle Meat' received a great response at the 2014 Body Power Expo. The event took place between 16th to 18th May at the NEC Birmingham. Serving quality high protein meat, Muscle Meat sold out due to high demand over the 3 day event.



Muscle Meat were cooking grass fed meats and free range chicken. Throughout the weekend they supplied many fitness enthusiasts (including their own professional sponsored athletes Joseph Taverier and Georgia Simmons).



A spokesperson for Muscle Meat said:



"We did really well over the the weekend. It was great to see people enjoying themselves and supply food for the event. Having our sponsored athletes around helped a lot too".



Body Power is now one of the fastest growing consumer exhibitions in Europe. The three day event attracted over 55,000 visitors. This year marked its sixth year, for many it has become the number 1 annual event for muscle and fitness fans.



About Muscle Meat

Muscle Meat are a team passionate about the importance of health and physical accomplishment. They have brought together skills of farming, butchery, health and fitness to create a winning combination.