Loveland, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2014 --The 3-day festival will also feature a selection of yoga and movement intensives intensives each day, a mini documentary film festival, special guest presenters and activists, diverse interactive workshops, delicious food, local brews and fine craft vendors specializing in organic and natural products of all kinds. A special event for all ages, The ARISE Festival also caters to families with daily kid-friendly activities and programming culminating in a kid’s parade on Saturday evening.



"The music is like the fire …. and we all gather around it to warm our souls” says Paul Bassis, Producer of ARISE. “The intention of the festival is to facilitate and amplify that inspiration into real life action”.



With a focus on conscious performers and diverse daily activities, participants and attendees from the 2013 event raved about the quality and range of options along with the thoughtful intention behind last year’s event, touting the festival as Colorado’s best of 2013.



The ARISE Festival will take place just an hour from downtown Denver, in a majestic valley outside of Loveland, CO. Located on 100 acres of the picturesque Sunrise Ranch and surrounded by an unrivaled red rock landscape. The annual festival has the potential to grow into a full-scale national event in years to come as the good word naturally spreads about one of the most beautiful and accessible music and camping festivals anywhere in the centennial state.



Tickets are on sale now, and much more information available, at http://www.arisefestival.com. ARISE Festival attendees can choose from a range of options including upgraded camping, onsite lodging and can even purchase exclusive VIP backstage access for the entire 3-day celebration.