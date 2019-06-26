Music Makerz Launches Groundbreaking Online Hub for Music Industry Freelancers

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2019 --Music Makerz has launched an innovative online hub for music industry freelancers looking to provide services to indie artists, record labels, and other music industry professionals. The platform capitalizes on the exploding gig-economy culture sweeping the globe, giving freelancers a space to advertise their services with the flexibility to set their own work schedules and gig prices.



The Music Makerz platform allows freelancers to advertise their services for free to industry professionals looking for talent. Freelancers can set their own gig parameters in regard to type and length of work and pricing. For those looking to hire freelancers featured on Music Makerz, the platform provides a wealth of talent options that fit into their timelines and budgets.



For freelancers, the platform removes many of the headaches that typically come along with the freelance industry. Since the platform is free, freelancers are able to cut out an advertising budget since Music Makerz advertises the gig on its site. The platform also ensures that freelancers get paid for their gigs, as buyers must pay upfront, with Music Makerz distributing the funds to freelancers once the job is complete.



Music Makerz creator Marlo Frierson, a former indie label owner, artist manager, and concert promoter sees the platform as a revolutionary space that helps indie artists find each other and live out their dreams of being successful in the music industry.



"Having firsthand experience in the music industry, I know the struggles that industry professionals face in getting their foot in the door and being successful," said Frierson. "I wanted to create a space that could help industry professionals connect with freelancers offering valuable services. With the gig economy booming, and people searching for more flexible ways of working, it made sense to create such a space exclusively for the music industry. My goal is to continue to expand and improve the platform so that it becomes the premier place where the music industry does business."



To learn more about Music Makerz and to post a gig or find a freelancer in the music industry, visit https://musicmakerz.com.



