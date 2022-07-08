Music Man Turned Mystery Author, Ronald D. Demmans Debuts First Novel

Nashville, TN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --"…a crackerjack read, very satisfying as a novel with its exciting twists and turns, yet at the same time insightful and funny…" – Eric Wilson, Author of Murder on the Canadian



Author Ronald D. Demmans makes his debut into the thriller, mystery scene with Eminent Domain: A Brett Simmons Novel published by Indigo River Publishing.



Follow Brett Simmons, the brash, wise-cracking, unapologetic lawyer stumbling into a mystery in Lenore, the hometown he loves. Two innocuous words of legalese will lead Brett down a dangerous path of lies, deceit and ultimately murder. He has seen too much and what he has uncovered could cost him everything: his career, his freedom, even his life. With the odds clearly stacked against him and the future of Lenore at stake, Brett engages in a battle with Warren Winfield, Lenore's corrupt mayor and a ruthless international criminal cartel.



Alone, Brett stands little chance of winning. But he is not alone in his fight. He finds himself partnered with Melanie Stockton, a beautiful, tough-as-nails cop. The rapport is instantaneous; the attraction, unexpected. With Brett going undercover and Melanie forced to confront a well-armed band of mercenaries, whatever feelings they have for each other will have to be put on hold…and the waiting might take forever.



Author of the Grant Fletcher thriller series, John Ryder says Eminent Domain "is shot through with wry humor and small-town politics which make for an engaging read."



Demmans is a first-time author but has a rich background including a career in the music industry as a publisher and musician. He found unexpected inspiration that has led him publishing his debut novel. "It started as a news article which spawned an idea," Demmans says. "With a dash of plotting and a pinch of seat-of-the-pants creative writing, Eminent Domain emerged. I hope readers enjoy Brett Simmons' story…and only he can tell it."



Ronald D. Demmans' debut novel Eminent Domain is available now on Amazon and major book retailers.



About Ronald D. Demmans

Storyteller Ronald D. Demmans (his friends call him Ron) is a half-Brit boomer, ex-pat Canadian living in Franklin, Tennessee. He is a graduate of McMaster University with a B.A. in History and English. In his many previous lives he has been a singer, songwriter, guitarist, road musician, airline flight attendant, music publisher and sales manager. He's also a husband and father of two sons. When he's not writing novels, penning songs or recording in his studio, you can find him in the gym refereeing basketball or on the diamond umpiring baseball. And one more thing, he is a voracious reader of John le Carre, John Grisham, P.D. James, Scott Turow, Nelson DeMille, W.E.B. Griffin, Jack Higgins and so many more.



About Indigo River Publishing

We are a modern, cooperative book publisher. Founded in 2012, Indigo has published hundreds of books and partners with authors to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. Indigo River Publishing offers expertise where it's important and partnership in decision-making where it's meaningful. Indigo River Publishing is proudly distributed by Simon & Schuster. This partnership has helped Indigo soar to new heights by expanding distribution to over 38,000 retailers nationally and internationally.



For submissions information visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com/submissions/ and for more information, visit https://indigoriverpublishing.com or contact office@indigoriverpublishing.com