Music producer Jason "J Diggy" Anderson, in conjunction with business partner Charles "C Mack" Wilson, have launched AW Records, a division of AW Entertainment (AWE). The record label will provide a variety of opportunities for independent music artists, with a focus on strategically working to advance their music careers and artistic visibility within their genre. AW Records will provide production, digital marketing and sales capabilities creating a digital media platform that will enable indie artists to flourish.



AWE was founded in 2011 with a focus on serving independent artists. Early in 2013, the AWE team strategized on approaches to better serve indie artists. These efforts led to the start of AW Records, and the debut of their initial roster featuring 13 recording artists who have united with the AWE family:



- Daniel Laurent - Hip Hop Soul - Boston, MA

- J.Chantel - Eclectic Soul - Mobile, AL

- Chiology - Kickback Music - Chicago, IL

- Lil Pat - Down South Conscience Lyrical Melodic Hip Hop - Albuquerque, NM (bwo Arlington, TX)

- Young D - Back Pack Hip Hop - Houma, LA

- Prince D Da Don - Smooth West Coast Trap Rap - South Phoenix, AZ

- Stevie-G-Ometry - Hip Hop Mood Music - East Side Of Detroit, MI

- Codany Holiday - Music That’s Truly From The Soul - San Francisco, CA

- D.Will Tha Young Kyng - New Wave Modern Rap Hip Hop - Houston, TX (bwo St. Louis, MO)

- Muggaa Mo - Smooth R&B Rap - Boston, MA

- Ziggy Magee - Raw Hip Hop - Boston, MA

- Guilty Mass - Guttah Rap - Boston, MA

- K. Jackson - Eclectic Hip Hop - Los Angeles, CA



These artists have been developing their sound with their own production teams, and are continually striving to solidify their local media presence and expand their fan base. They see teaming up with AW Records as a way to further develop their music, and increase their access to broader opportunities within the music industry.



J Diggy’s years of entertainment industry experience, along with his studio and live music production skills, were very instrumental in the artist selection process. It's his vibe and realness that has artists aligning themselves with AW Records. Together, he and this roster of artists are “producing heat” which AW Records will start dropping over the next 12 months.



About AW Entertainment (AWE)

AW Entertainment (AWE) is a full service music entertainment company focused on providing a high quality service experience for music artists. We are focused on producing contemporary music for today’s lifestyle oriented marketplace. We've got bangers for all genres – Hip Hop, Pop, Club, Rap, Urban, Dance, R&B, Underground



AWE supports independent artists in their efforts to break through the fray and establish themselves in the music industry. AWE is well positioned to work with indie artists looking for a world-class professional sound and compelling digital marketing.



AWE is a progressive and dynamic music entertainment company. Founded in 2011, the company’s roots date back to the 1990’s when Jason “J Diggy” Anderson and Charles “C Mack” Wilson first started collaborating on music production, engineering and marketing.