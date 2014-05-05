Music Talkers Seeking All Musicians & Artists to Showcase Their Music Free

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2014 --Popular music news website MusicTalkers.com is seeking all types of musicians to upload and showcase their material free. This new opportunity came about when the website recently upgraded its user platform to accept music and let users create profiles.



In a similar way to Facebook or Myspace users can create a simplified profile, which accepts a picture, short bio and upload several tracks that can be played straight from your profile.



Other features include Soundcloud integration, this allows musicians to embed their Soundcloud feed. Musicians can contact others form friendships and comment on each others music.



In addition the website also offers regular daily music news. This feeds interesting music fans to musicians profiles on a daily basis too. The music news provides music enthusiasts to showcase new music, this providing a great means for your music to be heard.



In addition to the above features, Music Talkers is in contact with industry professionals, including record labels and music industry experts.



Musicians can create a profile in minutes. For zero cost musicians can then take advantage of having their own music Talkers profile with separate url which will get picked up by search engines, this creating a directory like searchable resource too.



About musictalkers.com

http://www.musictalkers.com lets musicians wrap music around their high traffic music news website. This gives better visibility and internet presence for musicians in a whole new way.