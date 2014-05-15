Music Theory Studios Owners, DJ Karee of 103 JAMZ and Jazzarae Mitchell, General Manager, Welcome Hampton Roads' Musical Talent to Explore Their State of the Art Facility

Virginia Beach, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2014 --Music Theory Studios is a state of the art recording facility located in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since opening its doors in July of 2010, recording artists within a spectrum of musically inclined talent have graced its corridors.



The highly proficient staff at Music Theory Studios encompasses professional radio DJs, Pro Tool Certified Audio Engineers, and degreed instructors in music education, music production, web development, video production, vocal performance, and journalism. Each of these officials represents an overall mission accomplished by offering an array of services and educational courses to both the youth and established professional artists.



Music Theory Studios establishes a friendly community for its clientele. Such permissions allow for additional networking and contributes greatly to the growth and development of their patrons. Owners and founders, DJ Karee, Celebrity DJ of 103 Jamz and Jazzarae Mitchell, General Manager, established a "diamond in the rough" recording studios on behalf of artists and other music enthusiasts alike. A truly exclusive gem, when in town, celebrities such as Kendrick Lamar, Mindless Behavior and very recently international sonsgstress and Grammy award winner, Estelle, to find themselves pleasantly entranced during their visits. Like "a home away from home," celebrities are constantly brought through to relax and even record as they may hide away from the local pressures of being present in Hampton Roads. In the midst of this, exclusive VIP meet and greets are sanctioned by the respective celebrities management teams and Music Theory management. Opportunities such as these privately held events are only privy to the MTS community and clients. The fact is that scenarios such as this example causes an unbridled motivation in the smaller more independent variety of talents whom use the facility further showing the aim to uplift and nurture dormant musical talent within their consumers.



Saturday, May 31st from 10am to 3pm, Music Theory Studios will be hosting an Open House to the Hampton Roads Community. All are invited. Warm introductions will be provided to the staff of audio engineers, and instructors. The tour of the facility is 100% FREE and comes with the opportunity to shop through a library of vinyl / records of all genres. Music Theory Studios is located at 181 London Bridge Rd. Virginia Beach, VA.



