Surrey, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Available through our website (https://emuso.buzz) you can obtain the new release of emuso/Studio(TM) - Music's Ultimate Help System! After 24 months of Beta Trials, coupled with face-to-face discussions with musicians, and surveying over 600 musicians, we feel we are ready to share emuso/Studio with the world. Beta versions have been in effect, with a select group of musicians, in the UK and US, since January 2017. From these trials, we have captured critical feedback, insights, and ideas. It is also important to note we have had a 100% satisfaction level by all members.



Jerry Kramskoy, founder and CEO & CTO states, "I created emuso for a simpler, faster, and more effective way to allow everyone to develop the musical skills they want to confidently take part in the global conversation expressed through music. Our Beta Trialists, to date, tell us that emuso is achieving these goals; giving them an experience they both really enjoy and quickly learn from. So far, they have found a few bugs and provided critical insights to improve the overall effectiveness of emuso. We have already incorporated some changes from this collaborative feedback and we heartily thank them for their input. They are helping to shape a new way of learning and practicing music."



Emuso/Studio(TM) uses an interval-based approach to reveal the inherent simplicity in the building blocks of music, as used in melody, harmony, and rhythm. With this simple, rapid and intuitive way of learning and practicing music, you quickly build unshakable musical confidence and competence, while establishing a pool of musical knowledge. Our Version 1.0 emphasis is on stringed instruments. A unique clock-instrument is used for explaining theoretical concepts visually, coupled with virtual piano for non-string players and singers, or with your virtual stringed instrument.



Emuso/Studio is our flagship music software platform. It supports interactive, synchronized video, audio and MIDI-based lessons, e-books (emusoBooks) and practice regimes, along with your own musical assistant in the form of several tools that come with the emuso Toolkit. Choose your direction and work at your own pace. Emuso is designed to allow you to see, hear, touch, and play with the building blocks of music and understand their patterns and relationships on the instrument of your choice. Dale Jeffery, Guitar Student, UK, has this to say of the emuso approach to learning: "This is banging, think I have come closer to being a musician in the last week or so then I have in the last two years. I am sure I am even playing better."



Emuso provides strong support for practice at all levels, so you can quickly build and share patterns, progressions, arpeggios, and new chord voicings. Teachers can use emuso/Studio to exemplify and share musical concepts with their students. Emuso/Studio allows you to create your own music sketches and then transfer concepts over to other instruments; create on virtual guitar and then transfer to the virtual piano, bass and violin, or vice versa. The user interface design and auto-correcting interactive content are based on music psychology findings, whereby music theory is absorbed easily and very rapidly. Conan Middleton, Guitar Student, UK, has this say: "I have been receiving guitar lessons from Jerry for some time and struggled to learn. With emuso, I understand the fundamentals I never thought I would get down. It really is simple and I can't recommend this enough. Whether you are a hobbyist or have been playing for some time, emuso is for anyone who wishes to gain a greater understanding of the guitar."



About MusicIncite, Limited

MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-cultured music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world, as well as provide excellent tools for technique practice. We believe that everyone should be equipped to join in the global conversation that is music. Our flagship music software platform is designed for all musicians who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, explore, and practice music, without the need for music notation. Emuso/Studio can be used as a stand-alone or a complementary adjunct to music education that employs music notation. It empowers musicians to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are underdeveloped. We have employed natural learning processes that surface through innovations in media synchronization and through the user interface design.



