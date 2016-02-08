Temecula, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2016 --Charles and Linda Musselwhite, owners of Musselwhite Marketing Consulting and authors of "Marketing Online Strategies" have been engaged by the Inland Empire Small Business Development Center and The Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange to present a Google workshop - "Get Your Business Online", Thursday, February 18, 2016 at the Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange. This two-hour 3-part interactive workshop includes a combination of webinar presentations and hands-on Q&A helping Entrepreneurs and businesses increase their online presence!



Session one, "Grow Your Business Online" is for businesses that have a website, are on Google Maps and want to know: what next? This session covers online tools that help businesses grow their web presence, like Google Apps for Work, Google Alerts, Google Analytics, and Google AdWords.



Session two, "Get Found on Google Search and Maps" covers how businesses can keep customers happy by ensuring their info is up-to-date. With Google My Business, businesses can be found in Search, Maps, and Google+.



Session three, "7-Pillars of Digital Marketing" is an overview of the Musselwhite's soon to be released second book discussing online success formulas with websites, content, email, video, social media, online ads, and reviews.



Paul Nolta, Assistant Director of Inland Empire SBDC says "We are fortunate to have Musselwhite Consulting as a resource partner providing the best training available to our local entrepreneurs. The Inland Empire Small Business Development Center offers a continual schedule of workshops, conferences, and special events throughout the region; each designed to teach practical, hands-on small business management skills. Our trainings are facilitated by dynamic, knowledgeable instructors, and range in content from introductory to advanced. "



Cheryl Kitzerow, Economic Development Analyst I for the City of Temecula says "The Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange is the City of Temecula's Technology Incubator and Regional Business Resource Center offering resources to the business community including workshops, networking, and one-on-one consultations to help grow businesses. Musselwhite Consulting has been a resource partner in this effort and we are fortunate to have them share their expertise with our business community."



Linda Musselwhite, co-owner of Musselwhite Marketing Consulting says "we've been teaching marketing and business growth workshops for TVE2 since they opened in 2012 and appreciate what the Entrepreneur's Exchange and the SBDC does for local Entrepreneurs and Businesses.



About The Inland Empire Small Business Development Center

The Inland Empire SBDC provides existing and startup businesses with technical assistance designed to improve their competitive standing in the marketplace.



To learn more about IESBDC, call 951-781-2345 or visit http://www.iesmallbusiness.com



About The Temecula Valley Entrepreneurs Exchange

The Entrepreneurs Exchange fosters business growth and economic vitality for entrepreneurs and innovative early stage companies, by providing access to technology and high quality resources, and leveraging a strong network of community partners.



To learn more about TVE2, call 951-506-5180 or visit http://tve2.org.



About Musselwhite Marketing Consulting

Musselwhite Marketing Consulting is a hybrid digital marketing agency comprised of a team of experts providing website, content, email, online ads, video, social media and reputation services. They work with Entrepreneurs to enterprise level business in three capacities, consulting, collaboration, and done-for-you services.



To learn more about Musselwhite Consulting, call them at 951-291-1774 or visit http://www.musselwhitemarketing.com.



IE SBDC Workshop - Get Your Business Online

New workshop February 18 in Temecula