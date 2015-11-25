Boulder, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/25/2015 --The Gathering features a rare performance by Will Ackerman (guitar), Grammy winner and founder of Windham Hill Records, along with Louis Colaiannia (piano), Kathryn Kaye (piano), and Todd Boston (guitar).



Will Ackerman is the founder of Windham Hill Records and the producer of over 70 artists, including George Winston, Michael Hedges and Liz Story. He is a Grammy winner and the recipient of 27 Gold and Platinum Records in the US and internationally.



Having sold Windham Hill to SONY/BMG in May of 1992, Will has continued to produce musicians in the tradition of Windham Hill. Albums that Will has recently produced have won multiple ZMR Music Awards, and no producer has had more #1 albums on the NAR/ZONE MUSIC charts.



In May, 2013 Will was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the 9th Annual ZMR Music Awards. In 2012, Will began creating compilation CDs of the musicians he was currently producing, calling these, THE GATHERING.



The first Gathering CD, won the coveted ZMR Album of the Year and Best Contemporary Instrumental Album awards with the highest ratings of any CD in the history of those charts. Will lives in Windham County, Vermont where he produces year round at his Imaginary Road Studios with engineer and co-­?producer Tom Eaton. Will remains an avid surfer and world-­?traveler.



Louis Colaiannia Colaiannia is a virtuoso of classical piano, accomplished songwriter, arranger and performer.



His most recent album Closer was recorded at Imaginary Road Studio and produced by Will Ackerman and Tom Eaton. It was Number 1 on the One World Music Top 100 Radio Chart and nominated for a Zone Music Award and an EPR Award. His performances have been called "stunning in their power and beauty". Alejandro Clavijo of "Reviews New Age" called Colaiannia's music "an explosion of sounds and melodies". He recently performed on stage at Carnegie Hall at the Enlightened Piano Radio Awards Ceremony and Concert.



He is also a multi-zone Nomination recipient: (Best Ambient Album 2011, Holiday Album of the Year 2012, and Best Chill/Groove 2013)



Colaiannia is hosting a radio show packed with Smooth AC to New Age/Ambient music and guest appearances. Catch the show via the internet (http://www.kygt.org.) or at KYGT (102.7 FM).



Learn more about Colaiannia at: http://www.louismusic.com



Kathryn Kaye is a highly acclaimed Colorado-based pianist and composer whose first four CDs quickly reached the top of the Zone Music Reporter (ZMR) charts. ZMR awarded her third album, What the Winter Said, Best Holiday Album of 2013, and her most recent release, Patterns of Sun and Shade, was Number One on the 2015 ZMR charts in January of this year.



Todd Boston is an award winning guitarist/multi instrumentalist that defies what is possible for one musician. He produces an organic and mesmerizing sound marrying together his love of music,nature and technology. TB fuses advanced finger style guitar techniques, wood flute, percussion and instruments of the world together with live looping and computer technology.



About eTown Hall

Located at 1535 Spruce Street, Boulder, CO 80302. eTown's mission is to educate, entertain and inspire a diverse audience through music and conversation in order to create a socially responsible and environmentally sustainable world.



Learn more at: http://www.etown.org.



