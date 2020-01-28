Mutual Media Celebrates More Than a Decade of Helping Businesses Optimize Results and Build a Better Branding Experience

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/28/2020 --Although the marketing and advertising landscape has changed over the years, one thing has remained the same. Mutual Media, the Texas-based high performing marketing firm, continues to successfully help businesses advertise their brands. Having established a history of proven results, this year, Mutual Media is proud to celebrate twelve years in business.



"Since 2008, we've prided ourselves on delivering tangible outcomes for our clients," said Brandon Sultemeier, founder and CEO. "A creative campaign can only take you so far. At the end of the day, it's about ROI and how well your creative campaign meets the client's expectations. For more than a decade, our firm has found the best way to deliver a better marketing and advertising mix to our clients to help them meet and exceed their business goals."



In 2019 alone, Mutual Media moved the dial for clients in key areas including:



- Qualified Leads: 20 Million+

- Partner Revenue Generated: $100 Million+

- Impressions: 1 Billion+



Mutual Media services their clients in three areas, including media buys (PPC, display, social and remarketing), Creative (copy, ad generation, landing page optimization, and web development), and Consultation (advertising, growth, and branding). To learn more about Mutual Media, visit https://mutualmedia.com/.



