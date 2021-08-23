Utrecht, Netherlands -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/23/2021 --Mux Miner recently developed a series of Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) powered by the MuxMiner independent core technology aimed at offering a speedy and highly efficient blockchain mining for the novice and experienced cryptocurrency enthusiast alike with preconfigured hash functions.



Without the usual technical complexities, the Mux series operates on a maximum hash rate of 400 TH/s for a power consumption of 1100W±7% simple and easy to assimilate core technology which includes fine optimization of integrated circuit micro-structure, advanced chip packaging technology system-level power, and cooling technology.



Its design intends to deliver all the advantages of high-quality cryptocurrency mining whilst ensuring a minimal energy consumption system a challenge most GPUs and other mining options encounter. The Mux series; Mux1.0, Mux2.0, and Mux3.0 have been successfully validated by several of the digital currency industry's earliest players amongst which are the technology's founders.



"We intend to reduce the challenges particularly the overhead cost and computational disadvantage most cryptocurrency enthusiasts encounter with the use of traditional CPU'S with the Mux series thereby creating an optimized opportunity to compute hash functions efficiently for both the new and existing blockchain user. Our mission is to aid the democratized development of hash rate".



Asides from the series low power consumption due to the MuxMiner Enhance Energy Saver System, each machine is equipped with a 7nanometer Chip, self-cooling system, wireless (Wi-fi) / Ethernet network connection, noise reduction, and regulated operating humidity with PSU included. Its algorithm integrates world-class hardware and software technologies for mining Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Monero, and Dash at high levels in remarkable time



About Mux Miner

Headquartered in Vancouver Canada, Mux Miner is a chip designing and production company with depth and breadth of experience in blockchain design processes and independent core technology. With a presence in 3 continents, Mux Miner has been providing services for graphic processing units, cryptocurrency wallet development, crypto-friendly mining solutions, and custom blockchain development services. Mux Miner's blockchain expertise has garnered her partnership with companies such as Kraken, FIS, ASG Technology amongst others, and a feature in Yahoo Finance



