MXI Announces Sale of Industrial Grade Recycled Ethanol

Abingdon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --MXI Environmental Services, one of the nation's leading environmental services companies, is announcing that the company will be selling industrial ethanol into the commercial market. The products include, but not limited to:



- Specially Denatured Alcohol (SDA)

- Completely Denatured Alcohol (CDA)

- Special Industrial Solvents (SIS)



All of these are made 190 proof or 200 proof with denaturants added upon request.



The company just recently completed its first large sale and has opened up their doors to the greater industrial markets.



MXI Environmental Services operates a Distilled Spirits Plant that distills ethanol from commercial and industrial based waste materials. MXI Environmental Services is capable for distilling 200 proof odorless material from varying waste streams such as beer, wine, mouthwash, line wash, and cosmetics.



"Our ethanol products are the finest in the market," said Brian Potter, Vice President of Operations for MXI. Mr. Potter is also the Chief Engineer for MXI and was the lead on the team that designed the system. "Since the beginning of our distillation operations we've focused mostly on selling our finished product as an additive to gasoline. But we'd like to diversify and serve multiple markets. Our finished product is top notch and our customers will attest to that."



The company's plant has the capacity to produce over 3 million barrels per year.



If you are an interested buyer please contact the Vice President of Sales, Eric Reinstein at 973-735-3680 or ericr@mxiinc.com. Please inquire if you need ethanol produced differently than what has been described above.



About MXI

MXI was founded in 1960 and is currently a firm composed of three sister companies; Maumee Express, Inc., MXI Environmental Services LLC, and Dynamic Recycling LLC. The company hauls waste material on Maumee Express, Inc.'s fleet of permitted trucks and separates, treats, and reuses solid and exempt hazardous waste material waste material at MXI Environmental Services' state-of-the-art Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon, VA. With locations all across the country—Abingdon; Langhorne, PA; Fontana, CA; and Sumter, SC—they use their own transportation to ensure the safe and secure delivery of unsalable products and waste. Dynamic Recycling LLC houses our state of the art Distilled Spirits Plan in Bristol TN. By recycling the waste, they are able to provide renewable energy to the products they service.