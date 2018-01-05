MXI Environmental Services Awarded Town of Riverhead NY Household Hazardous Waste Contract for 2018

Abingdon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2018 --The New Year started off on a good note for MXI Environmental Services, a national Hazardous Waste Management Firm based out of Abingdon, VA. On January 2nd MXI was notified that the company was awarded the bid for Removal of Household Hazardous Waste for the Town of Riverhead NY. This was the first Household Hazardous Waste (typically referred to as "HHW") contract awarded to the company this year.



"We are very excited and honored to be awarded the contract from the Town of Riverhead. We've managed their contract in the past and they have been great to work with regarding their Hazardous Waste Management. Great employees and the residents are always so pleasant," said Senior Account Manager Marc Kodrowski. Mr. Kodrowski manages all HHW operations in the Greater Northeast and serves as a Senior Project Manager almost every weekend the company has events.



In 2017 MXI Environmental Services manages over 300 HHW events each year and collects over 8 million pounds in hazardous waste material. Those waste materials consist primarily of paint, thinners, and old gasoline. However the company also accepts plenty of cleaners, acids, pesticides, herbicides, aerosols, propane tanks, fire extinguishers, pool chemicals, and other reactive chemicals. Those materials are sorted and collected at the events and safely transported to MXI's Materials Recovery Facility in Abingdon Virginia where the material is treated and processed.



According to President and CEO Ron Potter, the award for Riverhead is a good sign for his Hazardous Waste Management company. "January is typically a very slow time for us, much like many other businesses. However winning this bid is a great start to the year. We are excited to provide our hazardous waste management services to the Town of Riverhead and all of our other clients."



When asked about how the outlook of the company's HHW operations in 2018, Mr. Potter said, "Most of our largest contracts are multiyear contracts so we are coming into the year with a packed calender. However we have set growth targets and we intend to hit them. This is a great first step right out of the gate."



MXI Environmental Services currently manages some of the largest HHW contracts on the east coast, such as Bergen County NJ, Arlington Country VA, the City of Albany, and the City of Washington DC.



MXI Environmental Services began managing HHW events in 2001 and Mr. Potter believes that after all these years of experience MXI provides great service. "HHW is a big part of our business and we have made improving our quality of service a strategic focus of our company. We've learned quite a bit over the years and at this point have refined our operations and procedures down to the minute detail. Marc, Brian, Jon, Rick, Sonny, and the rest of the staff have done a wonderful job the last few years. I can confidently say we do it as good as anyone else."



The Town of Riverhead NY runs two events a year; one in May and another in October. The eventstake place at the Town Highway Yard at 1177 Osborne Avenue, Riverhead NY 11901. The town will announce the dates for the events this Spring.



About MXI

MXI is an Environmental Services Firm that consists of three companies that work synergistically under single ownership. Maumee Express, Inc. is MXI's transportation company which specializes in hazardous waste transportation. MXI Environmental Services, LLC is the field services company. Dynamic Recycling, LLC operates a Distilled Spirits Plant in Bristol, TN specifically designed to recycle ethanol and alcohol based wastes. The company was originally founded in 1960 by C.G. Potter and is currently managed by his son, President and CEO Ron Potter.



More information on the company can be found on their website http://www.mxiinc.com.