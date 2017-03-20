MXI Environmental Services Awarded Washington DC Household Hazardous Waste Management Contract

Abingdon, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2017 --MXI Environmental Services, a leading national environmental services company, was awarded the contract to manage Washington DC's Household Hazardous Waste Program. Washington DC residents can drop off their Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) every Saturday from 8am to 3pm at the Ft. Totten Transfer Station, except for holidays and on the Thursday preceding the first Saturday of the month from 1pm to 5pm.



MXI Environmental Services has been active in the Northern Virginia market for a long time. In September 2016, MXI Environmental Services started collecting Latex Paint for recycling through Washington DC's implementation of Paintcare. Paintcare is a paint stewardship program that establishes safe and convenient recycling programs for local citizens that need to discard unwanted or unused paint. See http://www.paintcare.org for details.



The President and CEO for MXI Environmental Services was excited to announce the award. "MXI traditionally has done commercial chemical waste disposal and hazardous waste management for various commercial and industrial clients to include other environmental or waste disposal companies. We've focused on developing our HHW and Latex Recycling programs in the last 10 years and we consider this contract a testament to the efforts of our great staff. MXI is excited to take on this new challenge and we are excited to demonstrate our professionalism to a new community and implement our recycling strategy for household hazardous wastes in Washington DC."



MXI Environmental Services manages HHW with a focus on recycling and reuse which minimizes waste generation and disposal. MXI's HHW Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) is designed and permitted to accept universal waste, solid waste, and exempt hazardous wastes, like household hazardous waste. What waste cannot be recycled or reused is consolidated and shipping for fuel recovery or RCRA hazardous incineration.



Please see MXI's website www.mxiinc.com or dpw.dc.gov for more information.



About MXI Environmental Services

MXI Environmental Services is a comprehensive environmental services company that specializes in hazardous waste management and disposal. Founded in 1960, the company began the environmental services operations in 1987 when CEO Ron Potter secured an A901 permit for his trucking company Maumee Express Inc. Maumee Express Inc. is still currently operating as the transportation division for MXI Environmental Services. MXI Environmental Services, LLC was formed in 1994 because industrial and commercial waste generators needed assistance with environmental projects. The company built a custom Distilled Spirits Plant and formed Dynamic Recycling, LLC in 2014 to specialize in waste ethanol and waste solvent recycling.



More information on MXI can be found at www.mxiinc.com and www.ethanolrecycling.com.