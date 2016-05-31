My Amazing Finds Launch Their Watermelon Slicer on Amazon with a Special Introductory Price

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2016 --Amazon, the largest online shopping network is pleased to announce they have added a new product to their shopping platform under the home and kitchen section. The new product is the My Amazing Kitchen Finds Watermelon Slicer Corer, which makes it easier to slice a melon.



The My Amazing Finds watermelon slicer and corer provide the consumer with a perfect kitchen product that allows them to cut up a watermelon easily without any waste. Unlike other products where the consumer struggles to cut up the watermelon, this product makes it easier. It removes the rind, giving the consumer more of the melon than other products on the market. It is easy to use and is a safe product that children can use.



The watermelon slicer as seen on TV, which has an anti-slide handle for improved grip is made out of stainless steel, providing a quality product that will stand the test of time. It is currently on Amazon for a special price of $11.95 with free shipping on orders over $49. The retail price is $28.99, and a spokesman for My Amazing Finds explained once the special promotion is over, it will go back to its original price.



The product allows for the even slices of a watermelon with no spill of juice. As well as being available for a special introductory price, it also comes with a free 2 side watermelon baller.



Product details:



Clean & Easy - No more mess and drips while cutting your watermelons, gets most fruit out with no fuss.

Best material - Made out of Stainless Steel and built to last, safe for kids with round edges.

PVC coated anti-slide handle for best and cushioned grip.

Cuts easily into your watermelon, and scoop evenly wide slices.

Complimentary Gift- 2 side watermelon baller, decorate your party table with cool watermelon scoops



To learn more about the stainless steel watermelon slicer and corer, and to take advantage of the special price, please visit http://goo.gl/XKLd7d



About My Amazing Finds

My Amazing Finds sell quality products that come with a quality guarantee. Their smart and innovative products are aimed at making life easier for their customers. Keep up to date with MyAmazingFinds at http://www.myamazinfinds.com for top leading essentials for day to day use.