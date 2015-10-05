"My Daddy Thinks He's Batman" Video Goes Viral on YouTube Just Before National Batman Day

Kaysville, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2015 --Just before BATMAN DAY September 25, 2015, which returned by popular Demand, a funny YouTube video went viral overnight! What better way to kick off the world celebration of the world's most popular super hero!



The YouTube video 'My Daddy Thinks He's Batman' was created by a family in Utah out of their own home. The video is a parody to the hit song "Bad Blood" by Taylor Swift. The parody lyrics are sung by Ambery Yholeata. Parodies are becoming more and more popular on YouTube, and are a great source for short or long-term entertainment.



Many Utahn's celebrated Batman Day in 2015 by going to the Comic Con in the capital, Salt Lake City. Across the nation, fans are partaking in various festivities with thousands of comic book shops, bookstores, schools, libraries and other retail partners participating in the super hero event.



Guests at the Salt Lake City Comic Con, besides the hundreds of guests who were dressed up like their favorite super hero, include Chris Evans from Captain America, Hayley Atwell from Agent Carter, Sebastian Stan from Captain America, and Anthony Mackie from Avengers, among many others. However, Batman was the biggest guest Saturday on Batman Day!



DC Comics is cashing in on this day with the official "Batman Day" event kit, which will include activity sheets, trivia, and games and will be available for download on http://www.dccomics.com/batmandaykit



Besides checking out this outrageously funny YouTube video, be sure to check back here at Batman News for any new updates and information, and even if you can't make it to any of those retailers at least go and celebrate with your fellow fans at your local comic shop.



