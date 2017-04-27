My Ditty Dog Tagz Records Personal Messages in a Stylish Electronic Necklace

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2017 --My Ditty Dog Tagz is a new jewelry product that is the perfect gift for loved ones. Styled like a military dog tag, these necklaces can record up to three minutes of personal audio for the recipient to listen to whenever he or she likes.



This makes a great gift for friends or family who are overseas, deployed members of the military, children going away to college and so much more. The user is free to record whatever they like so that their loved ones will have a unique memory to carry with them wherever they go. My Ditty Dog Tagz can be worn as a necklace, used as a key chain or simply carried around as a keepsake.



My Ditty Dog Tagz are constructed from durable stainless steel. Purchasers also have the option of gold or rose gold plating to make their tag extra special. The device operates using a replaceable battery that will last for up to 5,000 plays of the recorded audio track. Users are free to record and re-record as many times as they like with the simple push of a button.



In addition to the various plating options, users also have the option of adding a team or corporate logo or a personal design to make their tag unique and personal. For large orders, like for teams or business organizations, audio messages can be preloaded to save time on recording all of them. Users can simply send their desired audio track to the creators of My Ditty Dog Tagz and they will handle the rest. Bulk orders of 250 or more tags will receive special discounted pricing as well.



All of the design and testing of the product have already been completed. The creators need just a bit more funding for the initial purchase order. To help with this, they have launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. The campaign has a funding goal of $20,000, which it must reach by June 21 in order to receive the money.



Backers of the campaign will be rewarded with their very own dog tag, starting at contributions of $49 or more. The creators aim to begin shipping products out to customers by August 2017.