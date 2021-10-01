My Dubai Lawyers Is Pleased to Further Expand It's Operations

Dubai, UAE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2021 --My Dubai Lawyers, a Dubai based full service law firm has expanded their services. The firm now also offers Insurance Law services and Commercial Law Services in United Arab Emirates. My-Dubai-Lawyers previously provided law services for arbitration, litigation, debt recovery, E-commerce, IT, family law and wills, real estate, company incorporation, employment and telecom.



After increased client satisfaction, high success rate the law firm decided to widen its operations to better cater the market. One such client Sachin Dilamani praises My-Dubai-Lawyers team to represent and settle a dispute with an insurance company helping him win the claim. The insurance attorney at My-Dubai-Lawyer will help you out with every detail from the contract and guide you to a right decision.



The commercial lawyer at My-Dubai-Lawyers provides assistance with legal advice on corporate structuring, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, board composition, aligning all commercial matters with the UAE jurisdiction, drafting of contracts and many more related areas. They not only provide the right guidance but also aid in settling disputes efficiently.



About My-Dubai-Lawyers

My-Dubai-Lawyers is a full service law firm based in Dubai, UAE. It aims at providing legal services to clients providing them cost effective, customized and highly standardized solutions. The law firm has been in business for more than a decade now with numerous success cases in its bag.