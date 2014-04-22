My Eternal Family Tree Takes Going Green to a Whole New Level with the BioUrn

Yorba Linda, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2014 --Today’s earth-conscious consumers finally have a burial option that is not just green, but also affordable. The rising cost of funeral services and increase in the popularity of cremations make BioUrn™ the logical & economical solution for both pets and people. After all, why be a tombstone, when a person can be a tree?



BioUrn is a biodegradable urn that holds the entirety of a loved one’s cremated remains along with a seed from a tree or flowering shrub of their choice. Once the cremains, seed and soil are placed into the BioUrn and it is buried, the seed begins to germinate and a memorial tree or shrub grows as a living tribute to a cherished pet or person.



Invented by a pet lover and introduced at the Western Veterinary Conference in 2014, BioUrn was quickly heralded as a welcome solution to a very old problem. Originally conceived as a pet product, BioUrn has quickly captured the attention of the human funeral industry as well. Considering the lack of available real estate, and the harmful effect that caustic embalming chemicals have on the soil as they seep into the ground following a traditional burial, today's savvy earth- conscious consumers are looking for a burial option that is earth-friendly.



About The BioUrn company

The BioUrn company, My Eternal Family Tree LLC, is registered with the U.S. Veteran-Owned Business directory, and is proudly handmade in the USA.



