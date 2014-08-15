"My Family's Tree" Slated for Production

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2014 --Indiegogo push will fund production of family film.



New film, "My Family's Tree" is looking for an audience to help fund its Indiegogo campaign.



Family dynamics can be rich, especially for families who spend a lot of time together, like the Leano (Lee-Anno) clan. With their own eccentricies, this Italian family overturns some rocks while in close quarters and find some interesting revelations about who they are. The film, “My Family’s Tree,” will showcase how they handle the revelations. Comedic with authentic elements that are the hallmark of many families, this is a relatable storyline waiting to go into production.



Co-writers Tom Pinto and David Swift met in college, and have had an enduring relationship. They share the vision of finally bringing this project to the silver screen, and showcasing it at film festivals.



The written screenplay has already received glowing coverage, yet it sat for many seasons waiting for the right time. The script was able to advance through agencies, was pitched in Los Angeles, and has been in the hands of many who loved it.



Through Indiegogo funding, they anticipate being able to share this screenplay with the world. They have invested in a trailer, given interviews and implemented advance coverage for “My Family’s Tree.”



The success of this campaign will help bring the film to final production



Crowdfunding

In support of its Crowdfunding campaign, the co-writers are committed to:



- Reimbursing the crew and cast

- Feeding the crew and cast

- Securing the location

- Purchasing cars and boats to be used in the production

- Funding production of the film

- Funding for film festival entries

- Providing all promised perks to reward supporters of the campaign



About the campaign

The Indiegogo campaign’s initial goal of $50,000 is currently active and runs through Septemer 19, 2014 at 11:59 Pacific Time.



Full details about the Indiegogo campaign including sponsorship and involvement levels can be found at:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/my-family-s-tree.



