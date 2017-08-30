My Lap Box Is the Ultimate Travel Tray for Children

Myrtle Beach, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2017 --My Lap Box, the revolutionary new children's travel tray that teaches responsibility by allowing the child to pack their own items for travel, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



The initial purpose of car seats, strollers, and even high chairs was to promote a child's safety concerns. However, there has never been a solution that has offered cleanliness while also promoting independence for the child. My Lap Box was created to offer a solution to catch articles that may fall and contain any mess that may accidentally be created while providing a sense of personal responsibility as they pack their box.



"During an adventurous road trip turned messy, my daughter, for whom I had taken extra measures to be all dolled up for grandma was now a soggy, orange mess. Between a spilt bottle and crushed crackers; I was devastated that a simple road trip could turn in to such a chaotic chain of events," says founder and inventor Sonya McLaughlin on the car ride that eventually led to the inspiration behind My Lap Box.



The concept is simple. The child packs what he or she wishes to take along for their trip. My Lap Box fits securely around the child's waist and prevents items from falling while keeping everything within child's reach. No need for the parent to keep picking up items during bumps or sudden turns and stops as any potential mess is contained within the travel tray by simply placing the lid back on top until it can be cleaned up at the parent's convenience. My Lap Box saves time and money by eliminating the need for a parent to clean up a child's mess and wasting food.



My Lap Box adjusts from 10.5 inches to 13 inches. It has arms / drawers that are extendable and can be adjusted in and out to fill in the void that is next to the child's waist. It also has a lid that is removable and can be easily attached / stowed to the underside while in use.



"Being a busy mom for the past 20 years had hindered my ability to solve this problem. Now that I have some time for myself I embarked on a journey to produce a solution to keep our young ones safe, clean and comfortable while traveling," adds McLaughlin.



My Lap Box is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/2xtu7Wv.



About My Lap Box

My Lap Box is a travel companion for children that saves time, money, hassle, and promotes a child's independence. The website is now taking pre-orders.



For more information on My Lap Box please visit https://mylapbox.com.