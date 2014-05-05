My Mini Me App Launches on iTunes Just in Time for Mother's Day

Port Jefferson Station, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2014 --How often has it been said at a family gathering, “She looks just like you?”. Such was the case with Edwin Colon, owner of the newly launched My Mini Me app on iTunes. The father of twin girls, one of which looks like himself and the other like his wife, saw a window open in the app space while at a family gathering. He said of the photo comparison app and its creation, “My mother-in-law and her friends at a family outing kept insisting that my daughter or, ‘my mini me’, actually looked more like my wife when she was a child. At that moment I knew a niche in the marketplace could be filled by providing a way to quickly view photos side-by-side and see the family resemblance.”



Now celebrating the launch of the app just in time for Mother’s Day users can quickly create My Mini Me composites to see the family resemblance and share them on social networks. They need only to take a picture or import images from their photo library. Users can easily align photos by pinching to scale, rotating or flipping. Each photo can be converted to black and white or sepia to better match older photos. My Mini Me composites can be switched from horizontal to vertical and the dividing white rule slides to show more or less of either photo.



Dedicated to the familial approach Colon has designated five percent of the app’s quarterly profits to the support of special needs children at children’s hospitals nationwide. He adds, “My twin girls were born premature and my wife’s 'mini me' is a special needs child. She's given us so much, we feel this is a great way to give back to kids nationally that are just as beautiful as she is.”



About My Mini Me

My Mini Me is an app created to see the resemblance in family members by quickly creating side-by-side image comparisons. Founded by Edwin Colon, a father of a special needs child, a portion of the app’s profits support children’s hospitals nationally. Launched in April of 2014 in recognition of Mother’s Day the iOS app is now available on iTunes.



For more information visit www.myminimeapp.com. To view the My Mini Me app on iTunes visit https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/my-mini-me/id862272717?ls=1&mt=8.



Contact:

Edwin Colon

Owner

516.768.0969

contact@myminimeapp.com



You Tube Product Video:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNVVwk3vyOcWZFh_s85WkqQ



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/My-Mini-Me-app/269418663218703

https://twitter.com/MyMiniMeapp