My Outfit Online Commemorates International Yoga Day

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2019 --June 21st is International Yoga Day and My Outfit Online is ready to help you celebrate with Zen deals on our latest activewear. Spend the longest day of the year pampering your soul enjoying Eastern relaxation techniques or observing something a little more universal like bathing in the sun showing off your stunning new swimsuit. But just because the sun is out a little longer than usual doesn't mean you can't illuminate alongside twilight's stars in a glamorous dress or chic romper/jumpsuit set. Finally, top off your updated look styling a treasure from our vast collection of accessories and take advantage of over one a hundred different pieces for under $30 that will bestow nirvana upon your pocketbook.



As always, My Outfit Online takes care of shipping costs to anywhere in the US, Canada, UK, or Australia with all orders over $75, $150 internationally, and, don't forget, get 20% off sitewide when you use code HAPPY20.



Also, try AfterPay to get your outfit now and pay later, interest-free.



About My Outfit Online

My Outfit Online is fashion forward online store brought to life by a team of fashion loving individuals. Together, we bring to you an artfully curated selection of clothing both on trend, yet eclectic. Based in South Florida, we hope to bring our SoFlo flair to your closets. Fun, flirty, comfortable, sexy, and easy to style. All the things we love in our clothing, brought together in one, finely tuned location. With 200+ new arrivals every week, we hope to bring our customers unique and affordable pieces perfect for any individual.



We put forth a lot of time and effort curating our collections, and we hope that together with our noteworthy customer service, we can bring a one of a kind shopping experience.