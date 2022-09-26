Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2022 --My Paleo Pet has proudly partnered with Bio Complete to provide healthy natural dog treats for Jupiter, FL, Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, Boca Raton, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, and the surrounding areas, as well as shipping nationwide. While natural dog treats are the best option for canines, My Paleo Pet clears up confusion about natural dog treats and their benefits by answering these frequently asked questions:



What are natural dog treats?

Real natural dog treats are naturally prepared and completely unprocessed foods that are derived only from animal sources and plants.



Are natural dog treats actually healthy for canines?

That depends completely on the ingredients in the some of the so-called natural dog treats. Just because a label reads natural does not mean that the treats are actually natural. Buyers must take a good look at labels as there can be unhealthy ingredients.



What should pet owners look for when buying natural dog treats?



When pet owners are shopping for all-natural dog treats, they should examine labels for:



- A short list of whole-food ingredients

- No artificial flavors

- No by-products

- No added preservatives or hormones

- Beware of rendered animal parts



