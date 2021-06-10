Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/10/2021 --My Paleo Pet provides a range of healthy dog food options to promote cleaner and healthier eating. Amongst their most popular healthy entrees for dogs include raw food diets.



Raw food diets for dogs go against the norm, but are in fact often considered healthier for pets. Here are some of the most common questions about raw food diets for dogs.



- Where did canine raw food diets originate?



In the 1930s an Australian vet named Ian Billinghurst suggested that household pets could benefit from organic, raw foods. This opened the door for further research and peaked curiosity in pet owners around the globe.



- What's included in raw food diets for dogs?



The raw diet includes USDA approved human foods that are safe for pets to consume. This encompasses:



- Chicken Breast

- Beef Tenderloin

- Bones

- Ground Beef

- Organs (heart, kidney, liver and more)

- Bone Broths

- Seafood and more!



- How can raw food diets help dogs?



There are a vast range of benefits to raw dog food diets. Pet owners may notice increased energy levels, shinier coat, smaller stool, healthier skin, and cleaner teeth.



About My Paleo Pet

My Paleo Pet offers natural, raw, and healthy dog food options to Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs, West Palm Beach, Pompano Beach, Boca Raton, throughout South Florida and nationwide. Working with natural herb producers and other suppliers that share their passion for healthy pets, My Paleo Pet aims to change how their clients feed their pets. With an understanding that food is health, My Paleo Pet challenges their clients to be conscientious about what they are giving their pets to fuel their fury bodies.



For over 15 years, My Paleo Pet has been setting the standard in healthy eating for pets. It's not just healthy dog food, it's organic, real, and raw food that can help your dog live a happy and long life. Visit mypaleopet.com to learn more!